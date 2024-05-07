New Chrome feature could help optimize your browser experience

What you need to know

Chrome is seen testing a new "Browser health" option that will help with improving user experience and browser slowdowns.

This option will be added to a dedicated "performance" panel on the main menu for easier access, along with the battery saver and memory saver tools.

Chrome seems to be following Microsoft Edge's footsteps, as the panel looks a lot like Edge's "Browser Essential" hub.

Ever get annoyed when you are in peak work mode with multiple tabs open on Chrome and the dreaded feeling when you see the "stop responding" message? This experience can slow down productivity as the browser might be using too many resources. Google is trying to help you keep up with your daily activities by adding this new performance tool to their browser.

Chrome has been revamping itself with new extensions and features, and with powerful tools like Gemini added to the mix, it is sure to take up some room in the browser. To ensure better execution, a new "Browser health" section was spotted by a tipster on X, who goes by Leopeva64.

I GUESS this new "Browser Health" section will be similar to Edge's "Browser Essential" hub and will show you recommended actions to improve the memory and CPU consumption of your open tabs: pic.twitter.com/RmJvF5NIhWMay 5, 2024

The new option will join the Memory Saver and Battery saver, tools that are tucked away inside the Performance page in the "More tools" submenu. However, now, it looks like this is expected to become a standalone "Performance" panel, helping users track the web browser's overall performance without leaving the current page.

From the screenshots, it looks like the Browser health option will offer users easy access to recommendations on how to improve the memory and CPU usage of their open tabs. This is something that we all look forward to when Chrome gets cluttered, especially since the browser can often use up a lot of RAM.

The tipster adds that this feature resembles Edge's "Browser Essential" hub, which includes features like a Performance detector, sleeping tabs, and efficiency mode.

Google will move the "Performance" entry to the main menu (it was previously hidden in the "More tools" submenu), and the "Memory Saver" and "Battery Saver" sections have already been added to the Performance panel (Chrome Canary):https://t.co/xqfhZU9Wcphttps://t.co/OyC1fWt2sc pic.twitter.com/jc8Q7Pj1faNovember 22, 2023

It remains unclear when Google is set to roll out this option, as this was spotted on Chrome Canary. However, the company seems to be making a clear statement about keeping Chrome slowdowns to a minimum with this performance panel.