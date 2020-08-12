ZTE President Ni Fei today shared a post on Weibo claiming that the company is ready to launch a phone with an under-display selfie camera. While Fei's hasn't confirmed a specific launch date in the post, he has "accidentally" revealed the phone's name.

Source: Ni Fei on Weibo

Fei made the post using a phone called the "ZTE A20 5G." Since ZTE hasn't announced any device with that name yet, it is quite clear that A20 5G will be the name of the company's first phone with an under-screen camera. The device was apparently spotted on the website of the State Radio Regulation of China (SRRC) recently with the model number ZTE A2121. Going by the name of the phone, ZTE A20 5G is likely to be a successor to the Axon 10s Pro that was launched in February this year.

While Chinese Android OEMs like Xiaomi and OPPO showcased their first under-display camera prototypes last year, ZTE hasn't showcased its under-screen camera tech yet. It is possible that the company will be using a panel from Visionox, which announced in June that it had started mass producing displays with under-display cameras. The company's under-display camera solution makes use of new organic and inorganic materials to achieve higher transparency than regular OLED displays in the area right above the camera.

