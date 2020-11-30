What you need to know
- Zoom and AWS will extend their partnership and integrate cloud and video services.
- Zoom has already announced that its video meeting service is coming to Amazon Echo Show devices before the year's end.
- Amazon Web Services has been provided cloud services for Zoom since 2011.
2020 was a big year for Zoom, which has reported its second straight quarter with revenue growth over 300% YoY. In terms of customers, Zoom has stated that it has roughly 433,700 customers, which is up about 17% from the previous quarter. Managing this many customers means having a reliable service on the backend, and for this Zoom has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider.
"COVID-19 changed everything for Zoom... and AWS was there from the beginning"
The new collaboration extends the companies' existing relationship, which will now see AWS working to expand and scale Zoom's services to meet customer demand. Zoom regularly sees over 300 million calls since April 2020, a big jump from the 10 million it saw just last December. AWS provides Zoom with the cloud infrastructure and security to handle the sensitive needs of its customer base, as well as access to over 1,000 virtual desktops to assist with customer support. Because of the successful growth of this year Zoom CEO, Eric S. Yuan, looks forward to expanding already successful partnership between the two companies.
"Faced with unprecedented global demand this past year, we've been able to handle it in significant part by running the substantial majority of our cloud-based workloads on our preferred cloud provider, AWS, and relying on AWS's performance and scalability."
As a result of the new partnership, the companies plan to bring their respective expertise to the table. Zoom has already announced that it will be integrated within Amazon Echo Show devices, and Amazon will also bring its Alexa for Business services into Zoom Rooms, representing just the start of their collaborative efforts as they look to further integration in the future.
Having more support from Amazon may help Zoom brace for the potential impact of the Covid vaccines currently in development. With both Pfizer and Moderna seeking approval to distribute their vaccines, 2021 could potentially see a drop in growth for Zoom. This quarter's growth was an impressive 329%, which decreased from 355% the previous quarter. Upon the announcement of the vaccines', the company's stock dropped 17%, showing just how tied the company's success is to the pandemic. Only time will tell just how things play out for both the vaccines and Zoom, if and when it becomes safer to return to the office.
Together From Afar
Amazon Echo Show 10
Best looking smart display!
Amazon steps it up in the smart display category with the Amazon Echo Show 10, giving it a high-quality camera and swivel display that keeps you in the picture at all times.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cyber Monday Canada: Last-minute deals for everyone on your list
There's no getting around it: Cyber Monday is the best time to buy the tech (and other stuff) on your wishlist.
Card Thief is striking, fast-paced, and addictive
Our Android Game of the Week this time is Card Thief, a quick solitaire-style card game that hits hard and looks great while doing so. It's quick and easy to play, but difficult to master.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Charge faster than ever with these fast chargers for the Fire HD 8 (2020)
Amazon finally smartened up and brought both USB-C and fast charging capabilities to the new Fire HD 8 (2020). As the rest of the world has largely moved away from micro USB, this is a long-overdue change, but a welcome one nonetheless. Now that you'll get fast charging on your Fire HD 8 (2020), you'll need a great fast charger and these are our favorites.