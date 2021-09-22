Mobvoi may have plans to release yet another smartwatch to compete against premium brands, as a follow-up to last year's powerful, stylish, and expensive TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. In the linked video below, prominent Italian tech YouTuber Andrea Galeazzi briefly showed off an official-looking box labeled TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS.

NotebookCheck first spotted the video, and notes Galeazzi's statement (in Italian) that the watch uses the Snapdragon 4100+ and military certification for damage protection.

Current TicWatches use the standard 4100, which is powerful but lacks an efficient coprocessor for running tools while in Always-On Display (AOD) mode. The 4100+ has the same powerful speeds and battery life as the standard one, except its revamped coprocessor can handle tasks like health tracking and AOD watch faces while leaving the battery-draining central processor dormant.

Currently, the Fossil Gen 6 is the only smartwatch with the 4100+ chipset.

While Galeazzi doesn't give you a close-up view of the box art or text, you can see dual pushers and a premium-patterned metallic bezel that looks attractive enough. However, it's hard to see too much difference between it and the standard Pro 3 GPS. The current Pro 3 costs just under $300, so expect the Pro 3 Ultra to jump at least $50 higher, if not more.