YouTube brings one of its most handy features to smart TVs and consoles

What you need to know
- YouTube's video chapters feature is now available on newer smart TVs and gaming consoles.
- The feature allows you to skip to pre-portioned sections without scrubbing through the video.
- Video chapters are gradually rolling out to connected TVs and consoles with the YouTube app installed.
The video chapters feature was one of the useful capabilities YouTube picked up last year, allowing users to jump right into the scenes they're most interested in. YouTube is now extending this capability to a broader range of devices.
YouTube announced in a tweet on Monday that video chapters are now available on newer smart TV models and video game consoles. The service did not provide a complete list of compatible devices, but it's safe to assume the feature will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles with the YouTube app installed.
The feature comes in handy when you're watching a lengthy video and don't want to waste time playing the whole thing. You can dive straight into the parts that matter to you by tapping or clicking on them. You can also return to specific parts of the video at any time.
For creators, video chapters allow them to "add info and context to each portion of the video," not to mention the feature makes it easier to navigate videos. There are two methods to add chapters to a video: creators can manually add their own chapters for each video during upload or rely on the service's automatic chapter assignment.
This feature first appeared on desktops and mobile devices, including Android and iOS phones, in early 2020. Before auto-generated chapters arrived several months later, the feature only used timestamps from their video description.
It's thoughtful of YouTube to make it available on many of the best Android TVs and consoles.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
