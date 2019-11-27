What you need to know
- YouTube TV is offering three free months of YouTube Premium to subscribers who have never used the service before.
- Subscribers who have used YouTube Premium in the past may be eligible for one month.
- YouTube Premium gives you access to ad-free streaming of videos and music on YouTube, along with background playback and offline downloads.
Just in time for all the holiday deals and road trips, YouTube TV has a new promo for its subscribers. On November 26, it announced via its Twitter account that "YouTube TV members who have never tried YouTube Premium are getting a 3 month trial at no extra cost."
YouTube TV members who have never tried YouTube Premium are getting a 3 month trial at no extra cost. Keep your 👀 peeled for an email that tells you how to 🔓this offer.
The big caveat here being that you must have not previously had YouTube Premium in the past in order to get the three-month trial. However, if you have used YouTube Premium in the past, you'll still be able to redeem one month of service, according 9to5Google.
Either way, it looks like YouTube TV subscribers are in for quite the treat whether you get one month or three. With YouTube Premium, you'll be able to enjoy all that YouTube has to offer ad-free. That's right, unlike your YouTube TV subscription which is filled with commercials, you'll be able to enjoy YouTube videos with zero ads.
On top of watching videos ad-free, YouTube Premium also allows for background playback and downloads for playing videos offline. That'll come in handy for all the holiday traveling, making sure you can still watch your videos no matter how weak the signal is.
Plus, YouTube Music Premium is included with access to millions of songs completely ad-free with offline playback. Normally, a YouTube Premium subscription would set you back $11.99 per month, making this a fantastic perk for YouTube TV subscribers.
