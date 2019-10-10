If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, you can now share a special two-week extended free trial with friends and family. YouTube has started sending emails (Via: 9to5Google ) to subscribers with a shareable URL that will let them share free two-week trials with their loved ones.

So, we're giving you a special two week extended free trial code to share with friends and family who might like to try YouTube TV for the first time. After all, whether they're entertainment lovers to sports fans, with 70+ channels and unlimited DVR space, there's something for pretty much everyone, right?

Once you share the URL included in the email with your friends and family, they will have to head over to the YouTube TV sign-up page to grab the extended free trial. However, you will have to hurry, as the offer must be redeemed by October 16. It should also be noted that only new users who hadn't signed up for a free YouTube TV trial earlier can redeem this offer.

While YouTube TV was offering an extended two-week trial for a limited period to everyone in August, it now offers a 5-day trial to the cord-cutting service at sign-up.