Google today announced that YouTube TV will (finally!) be getting an on-screen guide. It was announced alongside the rebranding of Google Home Hub to the Nest Hub, and the announcement of the new Nest Hub Max. (But we're willing to bet we'll also see it on the likes of the Lenovo Smart Display, and other first-gen products of that ilk.)

Previously — well, it just wasn't there, really. You could use your voice to tune to a channel, but not see what else might be going on around it. You know, like in a normal live TV experience. That's about to change.

Here's what it looks like in action: