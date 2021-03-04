What you need to know YouTube is reportedly testing out new layouts for the comment section.

Several versions have been spotted so far, suggesting YouTube is trying out different ways.

Tests are apparently only rolling out for a small group of users.

YouTube confused many when it changed up the positioning of its comment section last year. For a while, the app had reminders letting people know that the comment section had moved to a sliver of sectioning between the main video and the suggested video. Arguably, it makes more sense and keeps users from scrolling through possible spoilers for the best PS5 games or something before viewing or adding their own comments. Now it seems YouTube is looking to change comments again while making them more accessible. Spotted by Android Police, there seem to be different variants of the new comment section, suggesting YouTube is testing out each one to see what sticks.