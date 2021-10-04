If you pause a video in the YouTube mobile app on Android or iOS, the video will now appear in the bottom-right corner when you open YouTube on the web. As can be seen in the screenshot below, you'll see "Continue watching" below the video title in the mini-player.

You can now "continue watching" YouTube videos on the web from the best Android phones through the mini-player, according to the folks at 9to5Google . The feature isn't widely available yet, which means some of you may have to wait a little longer to be able to access it.

The new continuity feature doesn't appear to be limited to phones and tablets. You can also continue watching videos that you paused on Android TV devices. However, there's no option to continue watching videos on your phone from other devices right now.

Currently, there are two ways that you can resume watching a video that you paused on your phone or Android TV device. You can either add the video to your "Watch Later" list or head over to the "History" section and manually resume the video. Needless to say, the new "continue watching" option in the mini-player makes things a lot easier.

YouTube is also working on giving desktop users with a YouTube Premium subscription the ability to download their favorite videos. The feature is currently in testing, so it may take a while before it becomes available for everyone.