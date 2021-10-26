YouTube adds a nifty new feature to make it easier to find fresh content

YouTube has started rolling out a new feature to help users "discover new creators and fresh content" on its platform. The "New to you" tab is now available on the YouTube page on all devices — including the best Android phones and Smart TVs from leading brands.

Tap "New to you" in the Topics bar on Home 🏠 to find new creators & fresh content beyond your typical recommendations (Not seeing it? Try refreshing!). Let us know what you think!



Info: https://t.co/qjUkLT0ICE pic.twitter.com/vclApRgiX5 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 25, 2021

To try out the personalized feature, all you need to do is tap "New to you" in the topic bar. If you don't see the topic bar on your phone, try refreshing the YouTube homepage once. A "New to you" prompt may also appear as you scroll through your feed on the mobile app. Needless to say, you won't be able to view the new tab if you aren't signed-in to your Google account.

Along with videos related to topics that you're interested in, the new tab will also recommend content that may be a little different than what you typically watch on YouTube. In some ways, it is quite similar to the "For You" page on TikTok.