YouTube adds a nifty new feature to make it easier to find fresh content

What you need to know
- YouTube is adding a "New to you" tab to help users discover new creators and fresh content.
- The New to you tab is now live on the YouTube homepage across desktop, mobile, and TV devices.
- Since the feature is personalized, you'll have to be signed-in to see it.
YouTube has started rolling out a new feature to help users "discover new creators and fresh content" on its platform. The "New to you" tab is now available on the YouTube page on all devices — including the best Android phones and Smart TVs from leading brands.
To try out the personalized feature, all you need to do is tap "New to you" in the topic bar. If you don't see the topic bar on your phone, try refreshing the YouTube homepage once. A "New to you" prompt may also appear as you scroll through your feed on the mobile app. Needless to say, you won't be able to view the new tab if you aren't signed-in to your Google account.
Along with videos related to topics that you're interested in, the new tab will also recommend content that may be a little different than what you typically watch on YouTube. In some ways, it is quite similar to the "For You" page on TikTok.
Announcing the feature, Meaghan from TeamYouTube wrote in a post on the YouTube Help support page:
You've told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you've caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences!
The "New to you" feature comes less than a month after YouTube introduced new caption and audio tools to improve accessibility on its platform. YouTube also recently made it easier to resume watching unfinished videos from your phone on your PC with a new "Continue watching" option in the YouTube web mini-player.
