YouTube Kids launched years ago as a way for children under the age of 13 to view to kid-friendly content on devices like the best tablets for kids. Unfortunately, it wasn't a perfect solution, particularly for older kids and teens whose viewing habits and interests differ from younger children. That's where YouTube's new supervised accounts come into play, allowing parents to open the gates to the main YouTube experience while still managing the kind of content their kids can watch.

With the new supervised accounts, parents will have three options to choose from when selecting available content for their kids. The "Explore" and "Explore More" options are suitable for kids starting at age 9 and 13 respectively, whereas "Most of YouTube" is geared towards older kids and teens, granting access to most videos while excluding age-restricted content. It's similar to the split age groups on the YouTube Kids app.

To help build this experience, YouTube partnered with Be Internet Awesome, Parent Zone, and the National PTA to create a guide on Exploring YouTube Confidently. The guide includes some helpful tips for parents on starting conversations with their kids about safety, rules, and expectations around online content.