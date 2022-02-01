YouTube is making a long-overdue change to its fullscreen UI on its mobile app, enabling new options for users without having to minimize the video.

The change was spotted by 9to5Google and moves away from the pretty bare fullscreen experience to one that's a bit more dynamic. This includes options on the video to like, dislike, send, comment, or add a playlist. There's also a way to pull up related videos in the bottom right corner of the screen.

You'll also notice that the three-dot menu is replaced with a more prominent settings cog.