Ever since January 1, 2018, there's been no YouTube app for Fire TV devices. This was an unfortunate result of an ongoing feud between Google and Amazon, but at long last, the war appears to be coming to a close. After over a year and a half of this dispute, YouTube is once again available for the Fire TV.

Both companies issued press releases this morning announcing the news, and while this is undoubtedly exciting, there are a couple of caveats to take note of.

At this time, the YouTube app works on the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and all of the Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Amazon says it'll expand YouTube app support to more Fire TV devices in the coming months, and we're hoping that also includes the noticeably absent Echo Show. YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps are also in the works, but they're not ready quite yet.

The YouTube app supports 4K HDR streaming at 60FPS for compatible videos, as well as full Alexa voice commands.

On the other side of the street, Amazon Prime Video now works with Chromecast and will soon support a much more extensive selection of Android TV devices. To use Prime Video with Chromecast, you need to make sure you're running the latest version of the Prime Video app on an Android phone with Android 5.0 or later or on an iPhone with iOS 10.1 or newer.

The Prime Video app for Android TV is also expanding beyond the NVIDIA Shield TV and coming to "many more Android TV smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming devices." Google says that rollout is beginning today.