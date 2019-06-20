If you've ever bought a used Nest Cam before, then get ready to be creeped out because the previous owner might be spying on you.

The discovery was made by a user on the Facebook Wink Users Group after he was able to still access images from a Nest Cam he had previously sold.

How'd he do it? The original owner had connected the Nest Cam to a Wink smart hub, and despite removing the camera from his Nest account, the Wink hub still kept the connection.

Through the Wink app, he was able to view a series of live images taken every few seconds from his old Nest Cam in the new person's home. That right there should be enough to freak anyone out who is currently using a used Nest Cam.