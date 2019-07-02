What you need to know
- Microsoft's Your Phone app for Windows 10 can now mirror your Android notifications.
- You'll be able to view and manage notifications as they come in, without picking up your phone.
- The feature is rolling out broadly for all Your Phone users now.
After months of testing with Windows Insiders, Microsoft's Your Phone app can now mirror notifications from your Android phone. The feature is now rolling out broadly to all Your Phone users, allowing you to keep your phone firmly on your desk and deal with notifications on your PC.
Any notifications that you would normally receive on your phone will now live in the "Notifications" section of the Your Phone app on Windows 10. Whether the notification is from Twitter, Facebook, Messenger, or any other app, dismissing it from your PC will also dismiss it on your phone, and vice versa.
Notifications have arrived! With the Your Phone app, you can now receive and manage your Android phone’s notifications on your PC. Get Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store here: https://t.co/E56Z8eVdIR pic.twitter.com/ovlKi1QOJy— Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 2, 2019
In order for the feature to work, you'll want to make sure you're using the Windows 10 May 2018 update or later. You'll also need to be running Your Phone version 1.19052.657.0 or later. Your Phone director of program management Vishnu Nath stated on Twitter that the rollout has currently reached about 50 percent of PCs, but it should be completed within a week.
It's worth noting that notifications don't yet support quick replies, but that should be coming soon. If you want to give it a shot for yourself, you can get started by linking your Android phone to the Your Phone app on Windows 10.