After months of testing with Windows Insiders, Microsoft's Your Phone app can now mirror notifications from your Android phone. The feature is now rolling out broadly to all Your Phone users, allowing you to keep your phone firmly on your desk and deal with notifications on your PC.

Any notifications that you would normally receive on your phone will now live in the "Notifications" section of the Your Phone app on Windows 10. Whether the notification is from Twitter, Facebook, Messenger, or any other app, dismissing it from your PC will also dismiss it on your phone, and vice versa.