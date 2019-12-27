Sony has a problem that any company would be happy to have: its camera sensors are back-ordered and the company is having a hard time keeping up with demand. Despite smartphone sales stagnating, companies like Huawei and Sony are making products that people just can't get enough of. In Sony's case, its camera sensors for smartphones have been the best in the business for a very long time.

This pedigree, complete with the fact that smartphones are shipping with more cameras than ever nowadays, means that most phone manufacturers are pinning their hopes on Sony to continue innovating and building world-class sensors to help give customers a reason to upgrade their smartphones in 2020. A report coming out of Bloomberg shows that Sony is having a very difficult time keeping up with demand and, despite that fact that it has doubled capital spending on camera sensors to 280 billion yen, simply can't make enough sensors to keep up the pace.

Per Terushi Shimizu, Sony's head of semiconductor units: