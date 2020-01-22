Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

This is the last week to take advantage of some of the biggest welcome offers we've ever seen for the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business and Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business credit cards. The company launched these limited-time bonus offers back in October of 2019, but both are set to expire on January 27, 2020.

The Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business is currently offering new cardholders 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months. You can then earn another 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Once earned, you can transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™, or redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services.

For the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business credit card, new cardholders can earn up to $2,000 in cash back. You can grab your first $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months, then add another $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. After that you'll earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase with no limits or category restrictions and rewards won't expire for the life of the account.