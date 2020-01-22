Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- This is the last week to earn the current promotion on Capital One's Spark business credit cards.
- Earn 200,000 miles on the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business.
- Earn a $2,000 cash back bonus on the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business.
This is the last week to take advantage of some of the biggest welcome offers we've ever seen for the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business and Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business credit cards. The company launched these limited-time bonus offers back in October of 2019, but both are set to expire on January 27, 2020.
The Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business is currently offering new cardholders 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months. You can then earn another 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Once earned, you can transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™, or redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services.
For the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business credit card, new cardholders can earn up to $2,000 in cash back. You can grab your first $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months, then add another $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. After that you'll earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase with no limits or category restrictions and rewards won't expire for the life of the account.
Packing points
Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles worth up to $2,000 to spend on travel—flights, hotels and more. Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles card. Transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™. Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services. Fly through security with one statement credit for either the $85 TSA Pre✓® application fee or the $100 Global Entry application fee. $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that.
Back in cash
Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business
Limited Time Offer: Earn up to $2,000 in cash bonuses. Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that. Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases. $0 Fraud Liability if your card is lost or stolen. Rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount. No foreign transaction fees.
Both of these offers are only available until January 27th so if you are in the market for a business credit card that rewards you on everything you purchase, whether that be domestically or internationally, now is it the time to grab these before they are gone.
