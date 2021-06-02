What you need to know
- The Google TV Home app for Android has been updated with minor fixes.
- Within the update, code was found referring to the addition of multi-profile support.
- The update also suggests that better parental controls are on the way for kids profiles.
The Chromecast with Google TV may be one of the few options out there with Google's new interface, but the company is working on bringing new features to the streaming dongle. Courtesy of the latest APK Insight from 9to5Google, code within the Google TV Home app for Android reveals references to providing the ability to add multiple profiles. Not only will you be able to switch between your own profile and others in the home, but you will also encounter personalized content recommendations.
With the current version of Google TV, you can add multiple accounts to one device. However, the content is still personalized for the "main" account. With this upcoming feature, it would appear as though you can add multiple "profiles," with each profile being shown content that is personalized to what they normally watch. So if there's a kids-only profile, kids-only content would appear, while your own profile would be tailored to the content you like to watch.
Speaking of kids-only content, the latest Google TV Home app update also reveals that the app will provide "better support" for kids profiles. This includes creating a dedicated space for their favorite apps and providing parents more control over what content can be viewed and what will show when switching to the kids profile.
This is not a new concept, nor is it a new feature as many of the best streaming devices already have this feature available. And while we wished Google would have made it available at launch, we're more than happy to see that it's at least in the pipeline. As is always the case with these APK teardowns, we aren't sure when the feature will finally land, but it could definitely come sooner rather than later.
Enjoy Google TV
Chromecast with Google TV
Get the new Google TV interface with a remote
After years of minor upgrades, the Chromecast with Google TV has arrived and finally includes a remote instead of forcing users to use their phones. Plus, an all-new interface improves upon the Android TV experience with a bit more of Google's flair.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Eufy Security's new cameras automatically track humans so you don't have to
Eufy Security's new cameras ditch the hub in favor of on-camera local storage, don't need a subscription for AI-based human detection, and one can even track the movements of an identified human with its pan/tilt/zoom motors.
These films and series are free on Roku Channel
Roku gives streamers access to a variety of free movies and television series every month via the Roku Channel. Here's a roundup of what free content you can find on the Roku Channel right now.
Android 12 is coming: here's the latest info on when your phone will get it
Developers have received access to Android 12 on their Pixel phones, but we're still a ways off from the public beta or the actual release. Here's everything we know or can predict about the Android 12 OS update schedule, including our predictions for Samsung One UI 4.0 and OxygenOS 12.
These 6 smart plugs are the best for tracking energy usage
Do you know how much energy your devices and appliances are using? These handy smart plugs can help you figure it out!