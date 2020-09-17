What you need to know
- ILMxLab dropped a new teaser trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge as part of the Facebook Connect.
- The trailer features Anthony Daniels reprising his role as C-3PO.
- The game will be available this holiday season.
Master Yoda and C-3PO will be among the iconic Star Wars character players will be able to interract with in the VR game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, which will release exclusively on Occulus Quest this holiday season. A new teaser trailer shared during the Sept. 16 Facebook Connect showed Anthony Daniels voicing C-3PO as you help the "highly trained Resistance spy."
Players take on the role of a droid repair technician whose ship is attacked by pirates, forcing them to land on Batuu. That planet is the setting of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park, where visitors can use a mobile game to accomplish various missions in Black Spire Outpost. Developed by ILMxLAB, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge aims to provide a different fully immersive experience without requiring a trip to California or Florida. Set in the outskirts of the Outpost, Tales from Galaxy's Edge's adventures are framed as stories being told at a cantina and span many eras within the Star Wars cannon.
"Fans will be able to explore the wilds of Batuu and live out a lighthearted Star Wars experience that will continue to evolve over time," Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge director Jose Perez III said in a post on ILMxLAB's website. "There's something really special about standing face to face with iconic characters like C-3PO and Yoda, and we can't wait for our fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge this holiday season."
Check back here for more information on the game's official release date and preordering details.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
The new Roomba i3 is the most affordable self-emptying vacuum from iRobot
Robot vacuums are great, but you've still got to empty the bin on most robots every time it finishes cleaning. How about an affordable robot vacuum that does that for you, as well? That's what the iRobot i3 brings to the table.
Review: The Motorola One 5G is a mixed bag
The Motorola One 5G has arrived, and simply put, it's a bit of a mixed bag. It has a 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 765 for a surprisingly low price, but weak cameras, limited RAM, and a few other setbacks hold it back from being a go-to recommendation.
Get the best out of your Xbox Game Pass games with these headsets
Xbox Game Pass has made a big splash in the Android gaming world. If you want to get the best out of your time, you'll need a good headset to help take your gaming to the next level. Check out our picks for the best.