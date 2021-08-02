Google Chrome LogoeSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google is rolling out a new feature that allows Chrome for Android to be used as a 2FA security key for Google Account logins.
  • The feature is part of the latest Chrome beta.
  • You must have Chrome Sync enabled for the feature to work.

Last week, Google rolled out Chrome 93 beta with quite a few PWA improvements and support for cross-device OTPs. The folks at 9to5Google have now spotted a new feature in the latest beta that turns Chrome for Android into a security key for logging in to your Google account.

Google currently offers multiple ways to allow users to authenticate a log-in attempt. On iOS devices and the best Android phones, you can tap "Yes" on the Google Prompt notification that pops up when you attempt to sign in to your account on a new device. In case you have a "phone security key" set up on your device, you can also long press the volume button to confirm a sign-in attempt.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

As can be seen in the screenshots below, Chrome for Android will show you the "Are you trying to sign in?" notification when you attempt to sign in to your account on a laptop. Tapping on the notification will open a new fullscreen page with "Yes" and "No, it's not me" options at the bottom. Once you confirm, you'll see a "Connecting to your device" page, which appears to be similar to the process when authenticating a login attempt using the "phone security key" process. For it to work, however, you'll need to have Chrome Sync enabled.

Chrome Android 2fa Security Key Chrome Android 2fa Security Key Chrome Android 2fa Security Key

Source: 9to5Google

While the functionality isn't widely rolled out yet, there is a good chance that it will become available for everyone soon after Google releases the stable version of Chrome 93 at the end of this month. As per the Chrome flag for the feature, it uses caBLE (cloud-assisted Bluetooth Low Energy).

Enable use of phones that are signed into the same account, with Sync enabled, to be used as 2nd-factor security keys. – Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, Android

Don't want a Ring camera? Here are some great alternatives!
Ring toss

Don't want a Ring camera? Here are some great alternatives!

If you are looking to add a smart video camera to your home security setup but are put off by Ring's controversial security breaches and police partnerships, there are plenty of Ring camera alternatives that'll protect your home with less baggage.