What you need to know

  • Amazon is partnering with Capital One for its Shop with Points program.
  • Eligible cardholders will be able to use their rewards to shop on Amazon.
  • Cardholders will also be able to use rewards to pay for their Prime membership.

Amazon has begun alerting customers that those with eligible credit cards from Capital One will soon be able to use their Capital One rewards to pay for purchases on Amazon. Amazon's Shop with Points program already allows American Express, Chase, Citi, and Discover cardholders to use their credit card rewards to shop on their website, and Capital One is 'coming soon'.

Once available, Capital One cardholders who link their credit card to their Amazon account will be able to opt to use their rewards when choosing the payment method in the cart. You'll also be able to use your points to pay for your Prime membership if you set up your Capital One card as the payment method for your subscription.

The full list of Capital One cards that will be eligible are as follows:

The full details of the email that Capital One sent cardholders are below:

We're excited to let you know that Amazon is giving customers with an eligible Capital One card the ability to use rewards to shop for millions of items on Amazon with Amazon Shop with Points. In the coming weeks, if you have an eligible Capital One rewards credit card in your Amazon account, you may be able to use your rewards to shop millions of items on Amazon.

Best of all, there's nothing you need to do to get started! Amazon will verify your rewards card number with Capital One to see if it's eligible for Amazon Shop with Points. If it is, we'll automatically enroll you in the program and send you a confirmation email to let you know. Once enrolled, you'll be able to see your Capital One rewards balance in your Amazon Wallet and use them for purchases right away.

You can stay up to date on the latest information on the partnership, as well as find out when it launches, on the Capital One rewards page on Amazon's website.

