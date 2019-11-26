We're excited to let you know that Amazon is giving customers with an eligible Capital One card the ability to use rewards to shop for millions of items on Amazon with Amazon Shop with Points. In the coming weeks, if you have an eligible Capital One rewards credit card in your Amazon account, you may be able to use your rewards to shop millions of items on Amazon.

Best of all, there's nothing you need to do to get started! Amazon will verify your rewards card number with Capital One to see if it's eligible for Amazon Shop with Points. If it is, we'll automatically enroll you in the program and send you a confirmation email to let you know. Once enrolled, you'll be able to see your Capital One rewards balance in your Amazon Wallet and use them for purchases right away.