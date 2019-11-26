Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Amazon is partnering with Capital One for its Shop with Points program.
- Eligible cardholders will be able to use their rewards to shop on Amazon.
- Cardholders will also be able to use rewards to pay for their Prime membership.
Amazon has begun alerting customers that those with eligible credit cards from Capital One will soon be able to use their Capital One rewards to pay for purchases on Amazon. Amazon's Shop with Points program already allows American Express, Chase, Citi, and Discover cardholders to use their credit card rewards to shop on their website, and Capital One is 'coming soon'.
Simple cash back
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
One-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.74%-25.74% variable APR after that. 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months; 15.74%-25.74% variable APR after that; 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months. Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.
Once available, Capital One cardholders who link their credit card to their Amazon account will be able to opt to use their rewards when choosing the payment method in the cart. You'll also be able to use your points to pay for your Prime membership if you set up your Capital One card as the payment method for your subscription.
The full list of Capital One cards that will be eligible are as follows:
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® QuicksilverOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Cash Select for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business
- Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One®
The full details of the email that Capital One sent cardholders are below:
We're excited to let you know that Amazon is giving customers with an eligible Capital One card the ability to use rewards to shop for millions of items on Amazon with Amazon Shop with Points. In the coming weeks, if you have an eligible Capital One rewards credit card in your Amazon account, you may be able to use your rewards to shop millions of items on Amazon.
Best of all, there's nothing you need to do to get started! Amazon will verify your rewards card number with Capital One to see if it's eligible for Amazon Shop with Points. If it is, we'll automatically enroll you in the program and send you a confirmation email to let you know. Once enrolled, you'll be able to see your Capital One rewards balance in your Amazon Wallet and use them for purchases right away.
You can stay up to date on the latest information on the partnership, as well as find out when it launches, on the Capital One rewards page on Amazon's website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Disney+ finally has a Continue Watching section
Disney+ just added the "Continue Watching" section to its app, one of the most requested features since it launched.
Do you plan on buying an Android phone during Black Friday?
Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means massive discounts on all sorts of Android phones. Do you plan on picking one up during this year's shopping season?
Google details Assistant’s new Ambient Mode ahead of imminent rollout
The Google Assistant's Ambient Mode will soon begin rolling out to select Android phones and tablets.
Protect your Samsung Galaxy S8 with these great cases
The Galaxy S8 is really slippery, so if you want to keep it pristine, grab a case!