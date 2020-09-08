What you need to know
- The Playstation 5 isn't available for pre-order from Sony yet, and we still don't know pricing information.
- However, a third-party may have leaked some important information, but only after plating their Playstation 5 in 24k gold.
- You'll be able to pre-order these limited edition consoles and accessories starting September 10, with prices starting at about $10,400.
- The cost of the Playstation 5 is hidden in there somewhere, we just have to pay for all the gold plating that comes with it.
If you came here looking for official Playstation 5 pricing and release date information, you'll be inevitably disappointing. However, if you're looking for the highest end, most exclusive next-gen gaming experience money can buy, Truly Exquisite may have exactly what you're looking for. Even better, they're already announcing pricing and pre-order information, so they now have Sony beat on three different fronts.
These Playstation 5's (available in both digital and disc versions) come plated in one of three metallic varieties with 24k gold, 18k rose gold, or platinum. The consoles start at ₤8,000, or about $10,400, and rise to ₤8,300, or about $10,800, and include two of the new DualSense controls (also suitably glitzed out) and Sony's 3D Pulse headset. You can also buy the controller or headset separately if you desire just a little bit of that high life, but don't want to shell out for the full console. Even better, pre-orders start September 10, 2020, so you don't have long to wait to register your interest.
Truly Exquisite only plans to make 250 per model / finish, so you better hurry if you want to reserve your spot in line. With no pricing information from Sony, who knows how far off Truly Exquisite actually is in their pricing. Maybe this is actually a steal?
In the meantime, we're all waiting for the next Playstation 5 event to hopefully learn how the rest of us can pre-order Sony's beastly next-gen console, and how many pretty pennies it's going to cost us.
