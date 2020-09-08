If you came here looking for official Playstation 5 pricing and release date information, you'll be inevitably disappointing. However, if you're looking for the highest end, most exclusive next-gen gaming experience money can buy, Truly Exquisite may have exactly what you're looking for. Even better, they're already announcing pricing and pre-order information, so they now have Sony beat on three different fronts.

These Playstation 5's (available in both digital and disc versions) come plated in one of three metallic varieties with 24k gold, 18k rose gold, or platinum. The consoles start at ₤8,000, or about $10,400, and rise to ₤8,300, or about $10,800, and include two of the new DualSense controls (also suitably glitzed out) and Sony's 3D Pulse headset. You can also buy the controller or headset separately if you desire just a little bit of that high life, but don't want to shell out for the full console. Even better, pre-orders start September 10, 2020, so you don't have long to wait to register your interest.

Truly Exquisite only plans to make 250 per model / finish, so you better hurry if you want to reserve your spot in line. With no pricing information from Sony, who knows how far off Truly Exquisite actually is in their pricing. Maybe this is actually a steal?

In the meantime, we're all waiting for the next Playstation 5 event to hopefully learn how the rest of us can pre-order Sony's beastly next-gen console, and how many pretty pennies it's going to cost us.