Popular Chromium-based browser Vivaldi is getting its first big update of 2021. The latest release of Vivaldi on Android adds a new feature called Page Actions, allowing users to tweak the appearance of any web page.

Vivaldi says the feature not only improves accessibility, but also makes web pages easier to read. The feature offers a wide range of options – including a grayscale filter, CSS Debugger, sepia color effect, and more. You can even apply multiple actions to a single tab to make a page look just like you want it to.