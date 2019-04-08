Way back when in July 2017, RED announced its Hydrogen One Android phone. The Black and Shadow models with an aluminum construction shipped out around October 2018, but the coveted Titanium version never saw the light of day. It was delayed in September 2018 with no new release date in sight, but now in March 2019 — around 22 months later —it's finally available for immediate purchase.
For $1,600.
This is the same phone as the Hydrogen One we've had since later last year, with the main difference being that the aluminum is swapped out for titanium. This makes the Hydrogen One's design stand out even more than it already does, but aside from that, it doesn't do anything new.
One of the big draws to Hydrogen One was a modular system that would allow you to connect all sorts of accessories and modules to it, but this past March, RED announced that it was scrapping this plan entirely in favor of some "professional image capture program." A program of which we literally don't know anything about.
The Hydrogen One's had a rough life ever since its release, and while a titanium version of it does look cool, I can name about a million better ways to spend $1,600.
Also, if you did pre-order the titanium model way back when, you should hopefully be getting your shipment soon.
RED Hydrogen One review: The cinephile's dream phone ... some day