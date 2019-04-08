Way back when in July 2017, RED announced its Hydrogen One Android phone. The Black and Shadow models with an aluminum construction shipped out around October 2018, but the coveted Titanium version never saw the light of day. It was delayed in September 2018 with no new release date in sight, but now in March 2019 — around 22 months later —it's finally available for immediate purchase.

For $1,600.

This is the same phone as the Hydrogen One we've had since later last year, with the main difference being that the aluminum is swapped out for titanium. This makes the Hydrogen One's design stand out even more than it already does, but aside from that, it doesn't do anything new.