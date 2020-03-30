What you need to know
- As of March 30, Twitch is down for users.
- The company's support account on Twitter confirmed the outage.
- It is "investigating an issue that is causing the site not to load properly."
With so many people home right now, services like Twitch are seeing more activity than normal. Unfortunately, the popular streaming platform isn't working properly today.
Right before 3:00 PM ET on March 30, the official Twitch Support account on Twitter shared the following post:
🔎 We are investigating an issue that is causing the site not to load properly. We will update you when we know more.— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) March 30, 2020
A quick look at Down Detector reiterates the outage, with people complaining about issues with the website, not being able to log in, and the quality of video streams.
It's unclear right now when Twitch will be back to normal, but we'll keep an eye on the company's Twitter account for any updates. Stay tuned!
