Yeelight has been around for a long time now, but it is in the last two years that the brand started gaining momentum in global markets. The smart lighting manufacturer was established back in 2012, and joined Xiaomi's sprawling ecosystem label in 2014. Doing this allowed Yeelight to scale faster, with its first-gen smart LED bulb allowing the brand to hold its own against the likes of Philips Hue. Yeelight makes a lot of products now, and its latest offering is particularly interesting. The Staria Pro is a bedside lamp that includes a 22W bulb with a color temperature between 2700K to 6500K, but the standout feature is a 10W wireless charging mat that's integrated into the base. I've been using the Staria Pro for just over two months now, and here's why you should pick it up if you have a phone that charges wirelessly.

Yeelight Staria Pro What I like

The Staria Pro has a minimalist design aesthetic that makes it look elegant. The white color scheme combined the smooth lines, star ring at the back, and the industrial design ensures it looks premium without grabbing too much attention. A good bedside lamp should blend in with the rest of your decor, and the Staria Pro manages to do just that. The Staria Pro obviates the need for a separate wireless charger on your nightstand. The underside of the Staria Pro has silicone feet to ensure it doesn't slide around on your nightstand, and the shade itself is adjustable by 30 degrees, which is ideal if you're like me and like to read at night. The wireless charging mat has an anti-slip texture that ensures your phones don't slide off the surface, and the single button on the base lets you easily switch the lamp on or off. The button is also versatile, with a long press allowing you to adjust the brightness and color profile, and a double short press activating a timer mode. The lamp features a 22W bulb, with Yeelight noting that the polycarbonate material used in the construction was chosen because of its ability to diffuse light evenly. That has been the case in my usage, and I didn't have any issues with the intensity of the light or when adjusting the shade.

The highlight of the Staria Pro is the built-in wireless charging, so I'll start there. The bedside lamp has a 10W Qi wireless charging mat that's integrated into the base, and all you need to do is put your phone on the mat to charge it wirelessly. I tried it with a half-dozen devices — including the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — and it worked seamlessly. My nightstand is usually cluttered with wireless chargers and other accessories, so having a bedside lamp that comes with a wireless charger built-in has worked out very well for my use case. It basically means you don't have one more thing taking up space on your nightstand, and if you also want to charge your phone wirelessly and are in the market for an integrated solution, the Staria Pro is a great choice. As for the lighting itself, the bedside lamp has a color temperature between 2700K to 6500K, and you can adjust it via the Yeelight app. Once you set it up, you'll be able to link it with Google Assistant, Alexa, and with HomeKit, giving you the ability to use voice commands to turn down brightness or adjust the color profile. Yeelight Staria Pro What needs work

The only feature that's missing on the Staria Pro is the ability to adjust the brightness directly on the shade. This is the case on the Mi Bedside Lamp, another product that's made by Yeelight, so to not have is on the Staria Pro is a bit of a letdown. Other than that, I haven't had any issues whatsoever with the bedside lamp. Yeelight Staria Pro The competition

Honestly, there aren't many products that go up against the Staria Pro. The design combined with the versatility of using the bedside lamp with Google Assistant or Alexa and having wireless charging make it a unique product. If you don't care about digital assistant integration, this $150 Masdio Tree of Life bedside lamp is as close as you can get to Yeelight's offering. The Masdio lamp also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and its design is pretty distinctive. Yeelight Staria Pro Should you buy it?

Who it's for Someone that uses wireless charging on their nightstand

Those that want a bedside lamp with Assistant integration

Someone in the market for a minimalist bedside lamp Who it isn't for Those that don't really need wireless charging The Staria Pro does two things really well. It is a great bedside lamp in its own right, and the built-in wireless charger elevates it to a standout product. If you're like me and like to charge your phone wirelessly on your nightstand, the Staria Pro is a great choice that combines an elegant design with attractive features. The bedside lamp has diffused light that's easily adjustable via Google Assistant or Alexa, and the 10W wireless charging means it will be able to charge the latest phones and accessories with ease. The industrial design ensures it blends in with the rest of your decor, and the features on offer make it a fantastic overall product. 4.5 out of 5 The Staria Pro is officially available in the UK and other European markets, and is set to debut in the U.S. in October. The Amazon links are now live and you can pre-order the bedside lamp, but know that it won't be delivered until mid-October.