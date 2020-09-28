What you need to know
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the next mainline game in the Yakuza series.
- It's set to release on March 2, 2021 for PS5, which is a few months after the other versions release.
- Anyone who buys the PS4 version digitally will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon was previously confirmed to be an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch title, releasing for those platforms on November 10. Today, SEGA confirmed that it will also release for PS4, PC and Xbox One on the same day. Meanwhile, the PS5 version is coming on March 2, 2021. Anyone who purchases the PS4 version of the game digitally will be able to upgrade for free to the PS5 version.
There's no mention of an upgrade path for anyone who purchases the physical game, so we'll have to wait and see if there's something possible there later on. In the meantime, if you want to upgrade without purchasing a new version of the game, go for the digital edition. It's worth noting you'll be able to play the PS4 version on your PS5 this holiday through backward compatibility.
The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in some countries, with a global release on November 19. Confirmed launch titles include Godfall, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.
