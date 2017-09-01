Xiaomi could unveil its first Android One phone in India next week.

Xiaomi is all set to introduce a new phone in India on September 5, and teasers from earlier this week hinted at the Mi 5X, which sports the same dual camera setup as the flagship Mi 6. However, it looks like that won't be the case, as Xiaomi has confirmed in a new tweet that the upcoming phone will the first device in an entirely new series.

The possibilities are endless and it begins with #FlagshipDualCamera! What could it potentially be? pic.twitter.com/KJklWHzut2 — Mi (@xiaomi) August 31, 2017

A rumor from last month suggested Xiaomi was working with Google over an Android One device, and given that the company's upcoming event in India is being dubbed a "Xiaomi global launch," we could see the first Xiaomi phone powered by stock Android.

The Android One theory gets stronger when you consider that the device — allegedly called the Xiaomi Mi A1 — is based on the Mi 5X, sporting dual cameras at the back. With the launch set for next Tuesday, we don't have to wait long to find out what Xiaomi has in store.

What do you guys think the upcoming phone will be?