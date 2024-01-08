OPPO unleashes the Find X7 Ultra to take on Xiaomi and Samsung

Xiaomi and Samsung use the Ultra moniker for their best phones, and OPPO is now joining the fray with its 2024 flagship. The Find X7 Ultra builds on the design of last year's Find X6 Pro, but introduces a few bold changes, as well as sizeable camera upgrades across the board.

Let's start with the design. The Find X7 Ultra has a massive camera housing at the back, and it is available in three distinct color options — Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black. The blue version in particular looks striking, thanks in no small part to the two-tone design with the top half decked out in white.

The phone also has what may just be the brightest screen of 2024, with the BOE panel going up to an insane 4,500 nits in HDR content. You get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and there's the same 5000mAh battery with 100W charging.

But it's the cameras that make the Find X7 Ultra stand out. You get four 50MP cameras on this thing, and the device is the first to feature Sony's brand-new LYT-900 1-inch imaging sensor that's designed for computational photography. This second-gen sensor is touted with much less light reflectivity, and it has an effective 23mm focal length.

Switching over to the wide-angle lens, you get a Sony LYT-600 imaging module that has a 14mm focal length and autofocus, allowing it to double as a macro shooter. But where things start getting interesting is the zoom lens; there are two periscope lenses on the device, z 3x zoom lens that uses a Sony IMX890 and has a 65mm focal length, and a 6x lens that uses Sony's IMX858 and a 135mm focal length.

OPPO is introducing its HyperTone Image Engine with the device, which uses computational photography to deliver the best highlights and shadows without losing any detail. You also get the best optical zoom of any device — at least up to 6x — and there's a new Hasselblad Portrait Mode that brings the Swedish imaging's giant storied portrait mode to mobile devices.

The Pro mode has been tweaked and is now called Hasselblad Master Mode, and in short, this is a device that has the potential to take mind-blowing photos and videos. Only one issue — it doesn't look like the Find X7 Ultra will make its way outside China. OPPO didn't launch the Find X6 and X6 Pro outside its home country last year, and that may well be the case, with no global release planned as of writing.