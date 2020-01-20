What you need to know
- Alleged live images showing Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Pro 5G have surfaced.
- The images reveal a quad camera setup at the back, rumored to feature a 108MP primary sensor.
- Additionally, the images also suggest the phone will be bundled with a 65W charger in the box.
Xiaomi is soon expected to announce its next Mi series flagship smartphone. Even though the company hasn't confirmed a date yet, a recent leak had suggested the phone, which is expected to be called the Mi 10, will go official on February 11. Now, alleged live images showing the Mi 10 Pro 5G have been leaked on Weibo (via FoneArena), revealing a few interesting details.
The images reveal the upcoming flagship phone will have a quad camera setup at the back. As per a tipster on Weibo, the Mi 10 Pro will have a 108MP main camera, just like the Mi Note 10 that Xiaomi launched last year. In addition to the quad camera setup, the images also show a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. Unsurprisingly, the phone doesn't appear to have a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Along with the images showing the phone's design, we also find an image showing a 65W charger that will be bundled along with it. Currently, the only smartphone with 65W fast charging is the OPPO Reno Ace, which was launched in October last year.
The Mi 10 Pro 5G, as well as the standard Mi 10, are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.
