Redmi Note 9tSource: Xiaomi

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi today announced two new Redmi smartphones: Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T.
  • The "new" Redmi Note 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China a few weeks back.
  • Redmi 9T, on the other hand, is based on the Redmi Note 9 4G.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G as the Mi 10i in India. The company has now announced the launch of two new Redmi phones for the global market: Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T. While the Redmi Note 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G, the Redmi 9T is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G.

The Redmi Note 9T sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for the 13MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it has MediaTek's Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, which supports dual 5G SIM capability.

Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 9tSource: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Redmi 9T features an identical 6.53-inch FHD+ display as the Redmi Note 9T, but has a waterdrop notch instead of a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset and is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone's 48MP main sensor is joined by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is an impressive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

While the Redmi Note 9T will start at €229 in Europe, the Redmi 9T will start at €159. As part of an 'early bird' promotion, however, you'll be able to get the Redmi Note 9T for just €199.

