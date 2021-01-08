Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G as the Mi 10i in India. The company has now announced the launch of two new Redmi phones for the global market: Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T. While the Redmi Note 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G, the Redmi 9T is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G.

The Redmi Note 9T sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for the 13MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it has MediaTek's Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, which supports dual 5G SIM capability.

Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.