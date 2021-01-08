What you need to know
- Xiaomi today announced two new Redmi smartphones: Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T.
- The "new" Redmi Note 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China a few weeks back.
- Redmi 9T, on the other hand, is based on the Redmi Note 9 4G.
Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G as the Mi 10i in India. The company has now announced the launch of two new Redmi phones for the global market: Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T. While the Redmi Note 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G, the Redmi 9T is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G.
The Redmi Note 9T sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for the 13MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it has MediaTek's Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, which supports dual 5G SIM capability.
Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Xiaomi's Redmi 9T features an identical 6.53-inch FHD+ display as the Redmi Note 9T, but has a waterdrop notch instead of a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset and is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone's 48MP main sensor is joined by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is an impressive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
While the Redmi Note 9T will start at €229 in Europe, the Redmi 9T will start at €159. As part of an 'early bird' promotion, however, you'll be able to get the Redmi Note 9T for just €199.
Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro offers the same 108MP camera as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra phones for a much lower price. You also get a 144Hz screen, great battery life, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Raspberry Pi 400 review: The best Raspberry Pi you can buy
If you're looking to try out the Raspberry Pi this is what you want to buy. It looks good, and it just works. For realsies this time.
In 2021, your flagship phone needs a superzoom camera
The price of flagship phones keeps increasing, and their components and features need to keep up. Key among these are superzoom camera sensors.
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.