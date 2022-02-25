Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S phones in India. The company has now revealed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G will make their debut in the country on March 9.

Xiaomi's official teaser for the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro launch event confirms both phones will feature a 108MP main camera and 120Hz displays. While the rest of the specs of the Indian variants are yet to be confirmed, we expect the phones to be identical to the global variants announced by Xiaomi late last month.

The global Redmi Note 11 Pro has MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back of the phone is a quad-lens camera system featuring the same 108MP ISOCELL HM2 main sensor as Xiaomi's best budget Android phones. It is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Xiaomi claims it only takes 15 minutes for the phone's battery to be charged from zero to 50%.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is identical to the 4G model in most areas, but packs a significantly more powerful Snapdragon 695 chipset. Both phones run MIUI 13 based on Android 11.