The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the budget phone is Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Last month, Xiaomi introduced the global variants of its Redmi Note 11 series phones. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S have now been launched in India to challenge the best budget Android phones .

On the back of the phone is a quad-lens camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 13MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 11 also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Xiaomi claims it only takes 60 minutes for the phone to be fully charged. Other notable specs include stereo speakers, a built-in IR blaster, and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi Note 11S isn't very different from the vanilla Note 11, but there are a few key differences. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset and comes with a 108MP main sensor. The Redmi Note 11S also has a more impressive 16MP selfie camera, housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. Both the phones run MIUI 13 on top of Android 11.

The Redmi Note 11S has been priced at ₹16,499 (about $220) for the 6GB/64GB version, ₹17,499 (about $234) for the 6GB/128GB version, and ₹18,499 (about $248) for the 8GB/128GB version. Xiaomi's vanilla Redmi Note 11 is priced at ₹13,499 (about $180) for the 4GB/64GB version, ₹14,499 (about $194) for the 6GB/64GB version, and ₹15,999 (about $214) for the 6GB/128GB version. While the Redmi Note 11 will be available to purchase from February 11, the Redmi Note 11S is slated to go on sale in the country from February 16.