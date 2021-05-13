What you need to know
- Redmi has launched yet another new Note series phone in India.
- The new Redmi Note 10S comes with an AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.
- It will be going on sale in India from May 18.
The latest addition to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 family sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 13MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is MediaTek's gaming-focused Helio G95 processor, with an ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
Around the back of the Redmi Note 10S is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Just like the more expensive Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the phone supports 4K video recording too. Other key features of the Redmi Note 10S include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, a built-in IR blaster, and an IP53 splash-resistance rating. The phone will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.
The Redmi Note 10S will be available in two storage configurations in India: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. While the 64GB version will retail for ₹14,999 ($204), the 128GB version has been priced at ₹15,999 ($217). It will be available to purchase from Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and select offline retailers across the country starting May 18.
