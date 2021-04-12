What you need to know
- A new leak suggests Xiaomi could launch three new premium Android tablets later this year.
- All three tablets will apparently feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chips and 120Hz refresh rate screens.
- Xiaomi hasn't launched an Android tablet since 2018.
The premium Android tablet market is currently dominated entirely by Samsung. However, a new leak suggests things could finally change later this year. According to Xiaomiui Telegram group, Xiaomi is developing three new Android tablets that could give Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus a run for their money (via Android Authority).
The three tablets are said to be codenamed Enuma, Elish, and Nabu. As per the report, all three models will sport IPS LCD screens with the same 120Hz refresh rate as Samsung's best Android tablets. Enuma and Elish will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, while Nabu could be powered by the less impressive Snapdragon 860 instead. Although there's no word on the display sizes, rumors suggest at least one of them will feature an 11-inch screen. It also remains to be seen if the tablets will only be available in China or if Xiaomi plans to sell them globally. The last Android tablet released by Xiaomi was the Mi Pad 4, which came out in June 2018.
In the camera department, Enuma is expected to offer a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, while the other two will feature a quad-lens camera system with a 12MP main sensor. Even though the source of the information doesn't have a proven track record, the claimed specs line up with what tipster Digital Chat Station had revealed on Twitter recently.
