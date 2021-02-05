What you need to know
- Xiaomi has showcased a concept phone with a four-sided curved display.
- The phone doesn't have a single port or button, similar to Vivo's Apex 2019 concept phone
- Like most concept phones, Xiaomi's port-less phone will likely never go on sale.
Xiaomi today unveiled an interesting new concept phone with a four-sided curved screen and no ports at all.
Xiaomi says the phone's unique waterfall display has 88-degree curves on all four sides. The phone has no bezels whatsoever and there is no notch or hole-punch cutout either. Instead, the phone uses Xiaomi's third-generation under-display camera technology.
Xiaomi says the hyper quad-curved surface "is born from countless breakthroughs in glass bending and laminating technology." The phone also boasts a true unibody design, similar to the Vivo Apex concept phone that was shown off in early 2019. Since there are no physical ports and buttons, the phone uses "more elegant alternatives" such as pressure-sensitive touch sensor, wireless charging, eSIM chips, ultra-thin piezoelectric ceramics, and flexible film display acoustic technology.
Similar to the Mi Mix Alpha, which featured a "surround screen" with a 180% screen-to-body ratio, the company's latest concept phone will likely never see the light of day.
Are you still using the Pixel 3a in 2021?
The Pixel 3a was one of the very best smartphones of 2019. Here in 2021, are you still using it?
mmWave is incredible, especially when it's not used in 5G phones
The same properties and drawbacks of mmWave for 5G cell networks make it a great fit for other applications, too!
Say what you will about Amazon's devices, but they sure do last
We review and recommend a lot of Amazon devices because they're affordable and perform well against the competition. But the best quality of Amazon devices might just be their... quality.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.