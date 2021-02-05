Xiaomi today unveiled an interesting new concept phone with a four-sided curved screen and no ports at all.

Xiaomi says the phone's unique waterfall display has 88-degree curves on all four sides. The phone has no bezels whatsoever and there is no notch or hole-punch cutout either. Instead, the phone uses Xiaomi's third-generation under-display camera technology.

Xiaomi says the hyper quad-curved surface "is born from countless breakthroughs in glass bending and laminating technology." The phone also boasts a true unibody design, similar to the Vivo Apex concept phone that was shown off in early 2019. Since there are no physical ports and buttons, the phone uses "more elegant alternatives" such as pressure-sensitive touch sensor, wireless charging, eSIM chips, ultra-thin piezoelectric ceramics, and flexible film display acoustic technology.

Similar to the Mi Mix Alpha, which featured a "surround screen" with a 180% screen-to-body ratio, the company's latest concept phone will likely never see the light of day.