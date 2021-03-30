The new Mi Mix Fold runs on Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset and is equipped with a sophisticated cooling system that uses a vapor chamber and several layers of graphite sheets. It features a massive 8.01-inch OLED internal screen with 2,480 x 1,860 resolution and a secondary 6.52-inch OLED panel with 2,520 x 840 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. While the main display only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, it does support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards.

Xiaomi today took the wraps off its first-ever foldable smartphone, dubbed the Mi Mix Fold. Just as rumored, the new Mi Mix Fold has a similar inward-folding design as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 , which is the best foldable phone on the market currently.

In terms of the camera hardware, the Mi Mix Fold has a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM2 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telemacro liquid lens. The liquid lens offers 3x optical zoom and can capture macro shots at a minimum focus distance of just 3cm. Along with being the first phone with a liquid lens camera, the Mi Mix Fold also features Xiaomi's new Surge C1 custom ISP.

Keeping the lights on is a dual-cell 5,020mAh battery with support for identical 67W fast charging speeds as the Mi 11 Ultra, which is one of the best Android phones Xiaomi has launched so far. Some of the other key features of the Xiaomi foldable include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and quad speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

The Mi Mix Fold will be going up for pre-order in China starting later today and is slated to hit store shelves on April 16. It has been priced at 9,999 yuan ($1,520) for the 12GB/256GB version, 10,999 yuan ($1,675) for the 12GB/512GB version, and 12,999 yuan ($1,980) for the highest-end 16GB/512GB version. Disappointingly, however, the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box. There's also no word on the phone's global availability yet.