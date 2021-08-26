What you need to know Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Band 6 in India at its Smarter Living 2022 event today.

The company also unveiled an all-new Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi TV 5X, and the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition.

The Mi Band 6 will soon be available to purchase in the country from August 30 for ₹3,499 (about $47).

The Mi Band 6, which was announced in China in March this year, has finally made its way to India. Xiaomi launched the new Mi Smart Band 6 in the country at its Smarter Living 2022 event, alongside a bunch of other new products. The Mi Smart Band 6, which is Xiaomi's best fitness tracker yet, features a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with 152 x 486 resolution and claimed peak brightness of 450 nits. It packs a 125mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can provide up to 14 days of standby time. The fitness band also offers 30 sport modes, six auto-detection modes, continuous heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance. The Mi Smart Band 6 has been priced at ₹3,499 (about $47) in India. It is slated to go on sale from Amazon.in and Xiaomi's online store from August 30. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition is a dual-core "Full Gigabit" AC1200 router with four high-gain antennas, one gigabit WAN port, two gigabit LAN ports, and dual concurrent bands to offer wireless speeds up to 1,167 Mbps. It also has an integrated signal amplifier that helps ensure users get a good Wi-Fi signal over a wider area. It has been priced at just ₹2,199 (about $30) and will go on sale in the country from September 15.

Xiaomi's new Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro offers an upgraded 2,304 x 1,296 resolution, a large f/1.4 aperture, enhanced infrared night vision, dual-microphone noise reduction for two-way voice calling, and a nifty one-key physical shield to protect your privacy. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro will be available for ₹4,499 (about $61) starting September 15.