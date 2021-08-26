What you need to know
- Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Band 6 in India at its Smarter Living 2022 event today.
- The company also unveiled an all-new Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi TV 5X, and the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition.
- The Mi Band 6 will soon be available to purchase in the country from August 30 for ₹3,499 (about $47).
The Mi Band 6, which was announced in China in March this year, has finally made its way to India. Xiaomi launched the new Mi Smart Band 6 in the country at its Smarter Living 2022 event, alongside a bunch of other new products.
The Mi Smart Band 6, which is Xiaomi's best fitness tracker yet, features a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with 152 x 486 resolution and claimed peak brightness of 450 nits. It packs a 125mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can provide up to 14 days of standby time. The fitness band also offers 30 sport modes, six auto-detection modes, continuous heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance. The Mi Smart Band 6 has been priced at ₹3,499 (about $47) in India. It is slated to go on sale from Amazon.in and Xiaomi's online store from August 30.
The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition is a dual-core "Full Gigabit" AC1200 router with four high-gain antennas, one gigabit WAN port, two gigabit LAN ports, and dual concurrent bands to offer wireless speeds up to 1,167 Mbps. It also has an integrated signal amplifier that helps ensure users get a good Wi-Fi signal over a wider area. It has been priced at just ₹2,199 (about $30) and will go on sale in the country from September 15.
Xiaomi's new Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro offers an upgraded 2,304 x 1,296 resolution, a large f/1.4 aperture, enhanced infrared night vision, dual-microphone noise reduction for two-way voice calling, and a nifty one-key physical shield to protect your privacy. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro will be available for ₹4,499 (about $61) starting September 15.
Xiaomi's new Mi TV 5X series comes in three versions: 43-inches, 50-inches, and 55-inches. All three versions sport a 4K resolution panel featuring support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG standards. They also come with 40W stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, hands-free Google Assistant, and Xiaomi's all-new PatchWall 4 smart TV platform. The Mi TV 5X series is priced at ₹31,999 (about $431) for the 43-inch version, ₹41,999 (about $566) for the 50-inch version, and ₹47,999 (about $647) for the 55-inch version. They will be available to purchase from September 3 via leading retailers across the country.
The new Mi Notebook Ultra comes with a 15.6-inch 3.2K resolution display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor, which brings an 18% improvement in productivity performance compared to the previous generation. The laptop also features a Thunderbolt 4 port, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Xiaomi claims the notebook can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The Mi Notebook Ultra will start at ₹59,999 (about $808) for the Core i5 variant featuring 8GB of RAM. The 16GB Core i5 variant is priced at ₹63,999 ($about 862), while the Core i7 variant will retail for ₹76,999 (about $1,037). Xiaomi has also launched the new Mi Notebook Pro with a more compact 14-inch display and similar specs as the Mi Notebook Ultra. The Mi Notebook Pro will be available for a starting price of ₹56,999 from August 30.
