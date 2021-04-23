Redmi's vanilla K40 has been rebranded as the Mi 11X for the Indian market. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset. On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP tele macro lens. Keeping the lights on is a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Back in February, Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand launched three K40 series value flagships in China, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 series processors. The vanilla Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ have now made their way to India, but with different names. Along with the "new" Mi 11X series, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 11 Ultra in India to compete with the best Android phones from Samsung and OnePlus.

The Mi 11X Pro, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and uses a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor. In other areas, however, the Mi 11X Pro is identical to the vanilla Mi 11X. The Mi 11X will retail in India at ₹29,999 ($400) for the 6GB/128GB version for ₹31,999 ($430) for the 8GB/128GB version. Mi 11X Pro, on the other hand, has been priced at ₹39,999 ($535) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹41,999 ($560) for the 8GB/256GB version. The Mi 11X will be going on sale in India from April 27, while the Mi 11X Pro will be available to pre-order from April 24.

The Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and touts an impressive triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It sports a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Some of the other key highlights include IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra will "soon" be available to purchase in India for ₹69,999 ($935). It will be offered in a single configuration in the country with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.