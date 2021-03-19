Xiaomi's first foldable Mi Mix phone leaks in hands-on images

What you need to know
- Alleged images of Xiaomi's upcoming foldable Mi Mix phone have surfaced.
- The images reveal an in-folding design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei's Mate X2.
- Xiaomi has already confirmed that a new Mi Mix series phone will arrive later this year.
Alleged spy shots of Xiaomi's first foldable smartphone leaked online earlier this year, revealing a similar design to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2. A new set of hands-on images of the upcoming Xiaomi foldable have now surfaced, which suggest it will carry the "Mix" branding.
The images were quickly pulled down after they were posted on Weibo, but not before Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews managed to save them. They reveal an in-folding design that appears to be very similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is the best foldable phone currently available.
Aside from the Mix branding, we also see a triple-camera array on the back of the device. It is worth noting, however, that these images only show the shell of the phone. As you can clearly see above, it does not have a display panel on the front.
The last Mi Mix series phone launched by Xiaomi was the Mi Mix 3, which came out in early 2019. Xiaomi also announced a concept phone called the Mi Mix Alpha in the second half of 2019 with a wraparound display. While it was originally slated to be released in limited quantities in December 2019, Xiaomi decided to cancel it due to "manufacturing complexities."
Although there's no word yet on when Xiaomi will unveil its first foldable phone, the company did confirm last month that it plans to launch a new Mi Mix phone later this year. Just like the best Android phones of 2021, the upcoming foldable will likely feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood.
