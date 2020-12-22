Xiaomi's first budget 108MP camera phone to launch in India on January 5

Xiaomi India today announced that it will be launching a new phone with a 108MP main camera on January 5. Even though the company hasn't revealed all the details yet, it looks like the upcoming phone will be the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched in China last month.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 9 4G, which made its debut in India as the Redmi 9 Power earlier this month. According to XDA Developers, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is likely to arrive in India as the Mi 10i.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10



Guess what's coming



Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10.



05.01.21

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

Similar to the Redmi 9 Power, the Mi 10i is likely to be nearly identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in most areas. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM2 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone's 16MP selfie camera is housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. Some of the other key features of the affordable 5G phone include a large 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Quite clearly, the Mi 10i is a specs monster and more than capable of giving the best cheap Android phones a run for their money.