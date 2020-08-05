What you need to know
- Xiaomi's answer to the Amazon Fire TV Stick has been launched in India.
- The Mi TV Stick has been priced at ₹2,799 ($37).
- It will be available to purchase in the country from August 7.
Just as it had promised, Xiaomi today launched the Mi TV Stick in India, a solid rival to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The Android TV streaming stick will go on sale in the country from August 7 for just ₹2,799 ($37) via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi says the Mi TV Stick will also soon be available at Mi partner stores across India.
The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with built-in Chromecast as well as Google Assistant. It is bundled with a Bluetooth remote control, which includes dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It comes with Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube apps installed out of the box, and you can download Disney+ Hotstar, HBO, ZEE5, Spotify, and nearly 5,000 other apps from the Google Play Store.
The compact streaming stick has a quad-core Cortex-A53 chipset under the hood, paired with an ARM Mali-450 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of built-in storage. It supports up to 1080p 60fps videos in a wide range of formats, including RM, MOV, VOB, MKV, TS, AVI, and MP4. As you would expect, DTS and Dolby Audio formats are supported as well.
