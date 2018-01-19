Xiaomi's latest Mi TV packs a punch.

By now, you should be familiar with Xiaomi's obsessive focus on quality and value for money. That's what allowed the brand to swiftly rise up the ranks in China and India, and its latest product epitomizes those qualities. Xiaomi has introduced a 50-inch variant in the Mi TV 4A series, which offers a 4K panel with HDR and Dolby audio for just $375.

The 50-inch display features an 8ms dynamic response, contrast ratio of 5000:1, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR10, and the new Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) broadcast standard. Under the hood, it's running a 64-bit Amlogic L962 chipset with four 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 cores, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage.

As for connectivity, you get Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV in, Ethernet port, and S/PDIF audio output. You also get Xiaomi's new remote control, which has infrared as well as Bluetooth.

The 50-inch model is the sixth variant in the Mi TV 4A series, following the debut of the 32-inch, 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch,and 65-inch models last year. Xiaomi is once again touting PatchWall — an AI-based recommendations engine — as one of the key differentiators. The TV also has speech recognition and voice control, but as the TV is limited to China, it doesn't work with English.

As is the case with the rest of the Mi TV lineup, the 50-inch Mi TV 4A is exclusive to China, and it doesn't look like that will change soon. Xiaomi has expressed interest in bringing its TVs to India, but we're yet to see the manufacturer make any headway on that front.