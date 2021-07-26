What you need to know
- Xiaomi announced the global launch of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds and a few other smart products.
- The new Mi Router AX9000 is the company's first tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router.
- It has also rolled out a new 27-inch gaming monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400.
Xiaomi today announced a bunch of new products at its "Smart" launch event — including a new pair of true wireless earbuds, a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router, an HDR gaming monitor, a smart air fryer, and an electric scooter.
The Redmi Buds 3 Pro offer hybrid active noise cancellation that is claimed to be capable of supressing up to 35dB of environmental noise for an immersive listening experience. They also come with Bluetooth 5.2 support with dual-device connectivity, wireless charging, as well as SBC and AAC support. Xiaomi claims the Redmi Buds 3 Pro can deliver up to 28 hours of listening time with the charging case, while the earbuds themselves last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Redmi's answer to the best wireless earbuds will soon be available to purchase in Europe for just €70.
Xiaomi also announced a new Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L that comes with a 1500W heating tube and an OLED display for easy monitoring. Since it is a smart kitchen appliance, the €99 Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L lets you schedule your meal for up to 24 hours in advance. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Xiaomi's latest networking product is the Mi Router AX9000, which is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router designed specifically for gamers. It offers one 2.4GHz and two 5GHz bands, along with a dedicated AIoT antenna. The router is equipped with a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm CPU and is claimed to be able to deliver wireless speeds up to 8,354Mbps. Xiaomi has priced the router at €299.
The other gamer-oriented device that Xiaomi announced today is the 27" Mi 2K Gaming Monitor. It is a 1440p monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage, and DisplayHDR400 certification. The monitor has been priced at €449.
Finally, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Electric Scooter 3 with a 600W motor and a top speed of 25Km/h (15.5mph). It also comes with a 3-step folding design and an E-ABS regenerative anti-lock braking system. The Mi Electric Scooter will be available for €449.
This is Samsung's most important product launch in years
Samsung has two major release cycles per year, but this upcoming one is more significant than recent others for a few specific reasons.
Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak shows how you'll store the S Pen
Alleged renders showing Samsung's official S Pen folio case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have leaked online.
POCO F3 GT review: The obvious alternative to OnePlus Nord 2
The POCO F3 GT is here, and it takes the fight to the OnePlus Nord 2. Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED panel, Dimensity 1200 chip, 64MP camera at the back, and 5060mAh battery with 67W fast charging, the F3 GT ticks all the right boxes. Let's see if this is the mid-range phone for you.
A guide to finding your new favorite Chromebook keyboard!
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet like the Duet or just a full-size mechanical keyboard to use at your desk, you can get a great keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.