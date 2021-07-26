What you need to know Xiaomi announced the global launch of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds and a few other smart products.

The new Mi Router AX9000 is the company's first tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router.

It has also rolled out a new 27-inch gaming monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400.

Xiaomi today announced a bunch of new products at its "Smart" launch event — including a new pair of true wireless earbuds, a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router, an HDR gaming monitor, a smart air fryer, and an electric scooter.

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro offer hybrid active noise cancellation that is claimed to be capable of supressing up to 35dB of environmental noise for an immersive listening experience. They also come with Bluetooth 5.2 support with dual-device connectivity, wireless charging, as well as SBC and AAC support. Xiaomi claims the Redmi Buds 3 Pro can deliver up to 28 hours of listening time with the charging case, while the earbuds themselves last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Redmi's answer to the best wireless earbuds will soon be available to purchase in Europe for just €70.

Xiaomi also announced a new Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L that comes with a 1500W heating tube and an OLED display for easy monitoring. Since it is a smart kitchen appliance, the €99 Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L lets you schedule your meal for up to 24 hours in advance. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Xiaomi's latest networking product is the Mi Router AX9000, which is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router designed specifically for gamers. It offers one 2.4GHz and two 5GHz bands, along with a dedicated AIoT antenna. The router is equipped with a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm CPU and is claimed to be able to deliver wireless speeds up to 8,354Mbps. Xiaomi has priced the router at €299.