Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro are among the best cheap Android phones that have been released this year. Thanks to their solid hardware and aggressive pricing, the phones have proved to be hugely popular in markets such as China, India, and some parts of Europe. A new leak now suggests the Redmi Note 10 series could be a massive upgrade over the Redmi Note 9 series in two key areas (via Pocketnow).

According to a post on Weibo from leaker Digital Chat Station, the higher-end variant Redmi Note 10 will be equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 750G processor. More interestingly, however, the leaker claims the phone will feature a 108MP main sensor. The leaker also claims that the phone will pack a 4800mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The more affordable Redmi Note 10 variant, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a 48MP main sensor, just like the current Redmi Note 9. Under the hood, it will apparently feature MediaTek's Dimensity 720 5G chipset.

Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 10 series could be unveiled in China sometime next month.