Xiaomi today launched its entry-level Redmi 9A in India, nearly three months after the phone's global debut.

The Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top, housing a 5MP selfie camera. It runs on MediaTek's 'gaming-focused' Helio G25 octa-core processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

On the back of the phone is a single 13MP camera with a bunch of AI-powered features and support for 1080p Full HD video recording at up to 60fps. Like its predecessor, the Redmi 9A packs a large 5,000mAh battery, claimed to provide up to two days of endurance. Unsurprisingly, however, the entry-level phone only supports 10W charging speeds. It comes with P2i nano-coating as well, so you won't have to worry about accidental water splashes.

The phone has been priced at ₹6,799 ($93) for the 2GB/32GB version and ₹7,499 ($103) for the 3GB/32GB version. It will be going on sale in India through Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and offline retail partners across the country starting September 4 at 12 PM. As for color options, the Redmi 9A comes in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black.

