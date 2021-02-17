What you need to know
- Xiaomi has revealed a few key features of its upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phones.
- Both phones will pack big batteries and come with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.
- The Redmi Note 10 series is set to make its global debut in India on March 4.
Yesterday, Xiaomi confirmed that its upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phones will make their global debut in India on March 4. The company has now revealed some more details about the upcoming phones on a landing page for the global launch.
The teasers posted by Xiaomi suggest at least one of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series devices will feature a Snapdragon chipset. If rumors are to be believed, the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 732G chipset.
Aside from a Snapdragon processor, the Redmi Note 10 series will also offer an "all-new design" with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. The side profile of one of the Redmi Note 10 series phones on the landing page also reveals a large protruding camera bump and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Xiaomi promises that the upcoming phones will come equipped with "big batteries" and support faster charging speeds than their predecessors. You can also look forward to Hi-Res Audio certification and improved haptics.
While the tech specs of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phones haven't been confirmed yet, rumors suggest the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could come with a 120Hz screen and a 64MP main camera to give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money. On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 series phones will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.
Review: The Aukey EP-N7 are excellent wireless earbuds for just $65
Aukey returns with another pair of true wireless earbuds in the EP-N7 that continue the company's penchant for offering compelling sound at an affordable price. Are they better than their predecessors?
OnePlus is stepping away from its Oppo roots in 2021 — and that's exciting
Oppo and OnePlus might basically be the same company (sorta), but they have very different phones launching in the coming weeks.
You should DEFINITELY be using one of these password managers
Keeping your passwords and other information secure on your phone and computers is rule one for security, and these apps help you keep it all safe.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.