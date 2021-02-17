The teasers posted by Xiaomi suggest at least one of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series devices will feature a Snapdragon chipset. If rumors are to be believed, the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Yesterday, Xiaomi confirmed that its upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phones will make their global debut in India on March 4 . The company has now revealed some more details about the upcoming phones on a landing page for the global launch.

Aside from a Snapdragon processor, the Redmi Note 10 series will also offer an "all-new design" with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. The side profile of one of the Redmi Note 10 series phones on the landing page also reveals a large protruding camera bump and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi promises that the upcoming phones will come equipped with "big batteries" and support faster charging speeds than their predecessors. You can also look forward to Hi-Res Audio certification and improved haptics.

While the tech specs of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phones haven't been confirmed yet, rumors suggest the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could come with a 120Hz screen and a 64MP main camera to give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money. On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 series phones will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.