What you need to know
- Xiaomi today unveiled the latest version of its custom Android skin – MIUI 12.
- MIUI 12 comes with an improved UI design, new animations, improved navigation gestures, enhanced privacy, Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling, and more.
- Xiaomi will begin rolling out the stable MIUI 12 update to its smartphones by the end of June.
Xiaomi today announced the newest version of its MIUI Android skin at the Mi 10 Youth Edition launch event in China. MIUI 12 comes with a cleaner user-interface design and a bunch of new features aimed at enhancing the user experience. While the MIUI 12 beta program begins in China today, the stable rollout will commence by the end of June.
The most significant change that MIUI 12 brings to the table is the new UI design that looks much cleaner than before. Xiaomi has also incorporated several visual elements to make it easier for users to view system information such as battery usage. You also get new animations, Dark Mode 2.0 with wallpaper dimming, and live wallpapers that are inspired by the landscapes of Mars and Earth.
In addition to the visual changes, MIUI 12 comes with a new Android 10-like gesture navigation system, fitness and sleep tracking features, AI calling for users with hearing disabilities, and enhanced privacy features.
Xiaomi says the stable MIUI 12 update for eligible Mi and Redmi phones will begin rolling out by the end of June. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro will be among the first phones to get the update in China. However, no specific timeline has been confirmed yet for the global release.
