Xiaomi today announced the newest version of its MIUI Android skin at the Mi 10 Youth Edition launch event in China. MIUI 12 comes with a cleaner user-interface design and a bunch of new features aimed at enhancing the user experience. While the MIUI 12 beta program begins in China today, the stable rollout will commence by the end of June.

The most significant change that MIUI 12 brings to the table is the new UI design that looks much cleaner than before. Xiaomi has also incorporated several visual elements to make it easier for users to view system information such as battery usage. You also get new animations, Dark Mode 2.0 with wallpaper dimming, and live wallpapers that are inspired by the landscapes of Mars and Earth.