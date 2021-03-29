The Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite were not the only new products that Xiaomi introduced at its mega launch event today. Xiaomi also unveiled its latest budget fitness tracker, which is a direct successor to last year's Mi Band 5.

The most significant difference between the Mi Smart Band 6 and the Mi Band 5 is the size of the display. Xiaomi's latest fitness tracker features a larger 1.56-inch AMOLED display with 152 x 360 resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits.

Aside from the larger display, the other major upgrade is the addition of an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitor. Just like its predecessor, the Mi Smart Band 6 also offers heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, Personal Activity Intelligence, female health tracking, and over 30 workout modes.

You also get 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 support, sedentary reminders. Despite all the upgrades, however, Xiaomi claims the Mi Smart Band 6 delivers identical two-week battery life as its predecessor, which is still among the best fitness trackers under $100.

Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 6 will hit store shelves in China early next month for 229 yuan ($35). The NFC-enabled version of the fitness tracker, on the other hand, will cost 279 yuan ($42). Although Xiaomi hasn't confirmed anything yet, we expect the band to debut in global markets sometime later this year.